Indian-origin astrologer arrested in New York for $62K scam, accused of exploiting woman’s fear of evil spirits

A 33-year-old Indian-origin astrologer has been arrested in Hicksville, New York, in connection with an alleged fortune-telling scam that authorities say defrauded a senior citizen out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, from Queens, was taken into custody at a bank after staff became suspicious of a potential scam involving a 68-year-old woman who believed she was being haunted by "evil spirits."

According to prosecutors, the woman had already paid Muneppa $20,000 (approximately ₹16.7 lakh) for psychic services and was preparing to withdraw an additional $42,000 (approximately ₹35 lakh) when bank employees intervened and notified police.

Authorities allege that Muneppa operated under the guise of a fortune teller at a business called Anjana Ji on South Broadway, which advertises services such as astrology, "evil spirit removal," and "love spell casting."

“He posed as a fortune teller at the business and offered to 'purchase the power to fight evil spirits' on the victim’s behalf,” said officials, as reported by Daily Mail.

Investigators said the victim initially received an expensive reading at Anjana Ji and returned a few days later, when Muneppa allegedly offered further help — this time for $42,000. He reportedly drove her to the bank, where alert staff noticed something was wrong.

Muneppa has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree attempted grand larceny, and two misdemeanour counts of fortune-telling — a rarely enforced statute in New York that criminalises charging for spiritual services unless strictly for entertainment.

During his arraignment on Friday, Muneppa pleaded not guilty and was released without bail, but ordered to wear an ankle monitor.