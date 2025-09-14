Indian-origin Chandra Nagamallai beheaded in US' Dallas, Vivek Ramaswamy breaks silence — ‘this is horrific’

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy finally broke his silence on the alleged beheading of a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, identified as Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah in Texas, US.

Chandra Nagamallaiah was allegedly beheaded in front of his wife and son at the Downtown Suites motel. The suspect, a Cuban co-worker with a criminal record, was arrested and charged with capital murder, news agency PTI reported.

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy called the incident "horrific" and said, "An innocent Dallas hotel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife & son, by an illegal migrant who had a final order of removal & such a bad criminal history that Cuba refused to accept him."

"He was released on Jan 13, right before Biden left office. This is horrific. It’s time to restore the rule of law," Ramaswamy said while reacting to the incident.

Ramaswamy posted on X after his silence was questioned and he was trolled for not condemning the incident.

About Chandra Mouli's killing The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with his 37-year-old Cuban co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Cobos-Martinez reportedly became enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly.

Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez attacking Nagamallaiah with a machete.

The victim fled toward the motel office, where his wife and 18-year-old son were present.

Nagamallaiah's wife and son tried to intervene several times, but Cobos-Martinez pushed them away and continued the attack. He then took the victim's cell phone and key card from his pockets before again resuming the attack until Nagamallaiah's head "was removed from his body", police said in court affidavit.

"The suspect then kicked the [Nagamallaiah's] head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside," police said.

The crime is “unthinkable”, they said.

Cobos-Martine is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

According to official records, he has been arrested twice for auto theft in Florida and has indecency with a child and assault charges in Houston. The records also show an immigration hold.

ICE officials said Cobos-Martine was released under supervision earlier this year due to the lack of deportation flights to Cuba.

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the death of Nagamallaiah and said it is following up on the matter closely.

"We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police," it said in a post on X.

Consul General D C Manjunath told PTI that the mission is providing full consular support to the victim's family.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but "deeply traumatic", friends said. “Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

Friends, family, and community groups, including SEWA International, have come together to support Nagamallaiah's family.

A fundraiser set up by his friend Tanmay Patel has raised over USD 50,000 and is still ongoing.

SEWA’s Dallas chapter president Gitesh Desai told PTI: “We are deeply saddened by this heinous crime. The entire community has been shocked, especially after seeing the gruesome CCTV footage circulating online. We are committed to supporting the family in every possible way.”

Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.