Indian-origin doctor Amish Shah wins Democratic congressional primary in Arizona: Who is he?

Moderate Amish Shah on Wednesday won the Democratic primary in Arizona's hotly-contested US House of Representatives first congressional district, defeating the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which backed a rival, as more voters reject the preferences of party leaders in Washington.

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Democrats' drive to win majority control of the House depends in part on their ability to win this general election race on November 3.

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Shah, an emergency physician, will face Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in his primary, in the fall.

Before becoming political opponents, Feely and Shah were part of the same team — the New York Jets. Shah was a doctor on the sidelines, while Feely was the kicker.

The DCCC backed Marlene Galán-Woods, a former Republican who switched parties at the beginning of Trump’s first term.

Who is Amish Shah? Dr Amish Shah is an emergency medicine doctor and a former member of the Arizona House of Representatives. He won three straight elections for the Arizona State House of Representatives in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

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In his five years at the State Legislature, Dr. Shah focused on increasing teacher pay, supporting small businesses, and improving public health and safety.

He believes that politicians should stay out of personal medical decisions, and he will work tirelessly to ensure that women have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies, according to the profile on his website.

Amish enjoys playing basketball, flying small airplanes, and embarking on adventurous travel. He speaks conversational Spanish and is fluent in Gujarati. He has three adopted cats named Hillary, Miss Meowerson, and Cousin Oliver.

All about the election The competition for the 1st Congressional District, an affluent area that includes northeast Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley, is expected to help determine control of the US House.

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Although Republicans hold a voter registration advantage, the district has shifted toward the centre over the last decade.

The seat is open because Republican Rep. David Schweikert ran for governor, losing to Rep. Andy Biggs in the GOP primary on Tuesday.

The DCCC's decision to endorse Galán-Woods, a former television journalist in Phoenix, puzzled local Democrats because there was little ideological difference between her and Shah. Both are moderates, and the race was not a proxy fight in the party's deepening feud between progressives and centrists.

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“Our victory in this primary was a grassroots victory where Arizona voters made their voices heard,” Shah said Wednesday night in a statement that did not address the DCCC snub. “Now, it’s my job to earn the support of every voter in this district.”

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The race was in some ways a replay of 2024, when Shah narrowly won in a crowded primary field that included Galán-Woods and lost in the general election. The DCCC did not endorse in the primary that year but backed Shah in the general.

Shah: ‘I wasn’t exactly my party’s pick’ When the Galán-Woods endorsement was announced in May, DCCC chair and US Rep. Suzan DelBene talked up her experience in broadcast journalism but said nothing about Shah.

“I wasn’t exactly my party’s pick,” Shah told supporters Tuesday night. “And I was willing to stand up to that establishment. And that’s what the voters of this district want.”

Still, he has said he would work with the DCCC if nominated.

He will need support from the party and its donors to win what's likely to be a tough race in a district Trump carried narrowly in 2024. Former Democratic President Joe Biden won the district in 2020 even as Schweikert was reelected.

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DCCC support generally brings an influx of money and staffing, both from the party itself and from the donors and interest groups that take its cues. But establishment support has been a turnoff for some voters.

“The Democratic Party needs to grow up and wake up,” said Maria Liong, a 24-year-old medical student who volunteered for Shah’s campaign. “They need to realize that they want candidates who listen to their people.”

‘Old relationship’ In the GOP primary, Feely defeated Joseph Chaplik, a former state lawmaker popular with grassroots activists, for the party's nomination. He was in the NFL with seven teams over 14 seasons, including with the Arizona Cardinals from 2010 to 2013. He became an NFL broadcaster after retiring in 2014.

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Feely and Shah overlapped on the Jets during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, when Shah worked home games as an airway management physician, according to his campaign. Every NFL game has an airway management doctor on the sideline to intubate and resuscitate a catastrophically injured player.

“It’s an old relationship,” Feely said of Shah on Tuesday night, before it was clear which Democrat he would face in November. “But whoever it is, I want to do this the right way. I want to run this the right way.”