Indian-origin doctor in US allegedly offered drugs in exchange for sex

An Indian-origin doctor based in New Jersey, Dr. Ritesh Kalra, 51, is facing serious accusations of soliciting sexual favours from patients in exchange for prescriptions and defrauding New Jersey Medicaid. These allegations have led to his immediate prohibition from practising medicine and prescribing medication, with his medical practice required to shut down while the case is pending. Dr. Kalra is currently under home arrest.

According to the US Attorney's office, several of Kalra's former employees reported that female patients complained of sexual touching and demands for sexual favours, including oral sex, to obtain prescriptions. One patient even described being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, including forced anal sex, during clinical appointments.

Further accusations include Dr. Kalra continuing to provide opioid prescriptions to a patient who was incarcerated and had no contact with him. He is also alleged to have billed for in-person visits and counselling sessions that never occurred, the US Attorney's office further reported.

US Attorney Alina Habba strongly condemned Kalra's alleged actions, stating, “Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr. Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey's public healthcare program.”

She emphasised that by exchanging prescriptions for sexual favours and billing Medicaid for "ghost appointments," he not only violated the law but also endangered lives.

Habba concluded by asserting that their office will "continue to pursue those who turn their medical licenses into tools for personal gain and sexual gratification."

"When we seek medical advice and treatment from doctors, we have to assume they have our best interests in mind. This investigation, conducted by the FBI and our partners, illustrates that Dr. Kalra had little regard for actually taking care of his patients. As alleged, he instead used them for his sexual gratification and, in the process, defrauded the state of New Jersey. A patient's relationship and trust in a physician, while at their most vulnerable, is not something to be exploited for personal gain. We are asking anyone who may be a victim or knows someone who was treated by Dr. Kalra to get in touch with our office," stated Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy.