Donald Trump loyalist Kash Patel, on Thursday, made history as the first Indian-origin director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after Senate gave their confirmation. After the Senate approval, Patel expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."

Thanking Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi he said he is commited to restore public trust in the FBI.

Patel posted on X, "I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support."

He added, "The FBI has a storied legacy--from the "G-Men" to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust--but that ends today."

Patel vowed to rebuild the FBI into an organisation that the American people can be proud of.

"Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans--consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let's get to work," Patel said.

Patel's confirmation was narrowly approved Despite opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Kash Patel secured support from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees.

His confirmation as the new FBI chief was narrowly approved with a 51-49 vote, as all Senate Democrats voted against him.

Patel also drew flak from Democrats for his promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and his vow to root out members of a supposed "deep state" plotting to oppose the Republican president. Earlier, he has also referred to journalists as traitors and vowed to and prosecute some reporters.