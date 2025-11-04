Indian-origin lawyer set to argue against Trump tariffs in US Supreme Court—Meet Attorney Neal Katyal

Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal is set to argue before the US Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case that President Donald Trump has described as among the most significant in American history. The case focuses on whether Trump exceeded his powers under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which grants presidents authority to act during national emergencies related to foreign affairs.

A decision against him could limit one of his most powerful strategies i.e. using tariffs to influence other countries and advance US foreign policy.

Trump took to Truth Social and said, "If we win, we will be the richest, most secure country anywhere in the world — by far. If we lose, our country could be reduced to almost Third World status. Pray to God that that doesn’t happen.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he would attend the Supreme Court hearing on the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff policy, describing it as "a matter of national security."

Bessent informed Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime show, “I'm actually going to go and sit, hopefully in the front row, and have a ringside seat. This is a matter of national security.” Trump had first stated he planned to attend the hearing in person but later decided not to, explaining that he “did not want to distract from the importance of the decision".

The outcome could determine the extent of the president’s authority to impose tariffs and who holds the power over US trade policy.

“The President’s claim of authority here is breathtaking. The IEEPA never mentions tariffs, and in 50 years, no other President has used it for that purpose,” Katyal stated in an October 20 court filing, according to multiple media reports.

He is representing the Liberty Justice Center, which previously secured a 7–4 victory at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, where the judges ruled that the President had exceeded his authority. He will now urge the Supreme Court to affirm the ruling.

“This case isn’t about politics. It’s about preserving the constitutional balance between Congress and the President — and making sure no one man controls the nation’s economic fate," India Today quoted a source as saying.

Who is Neal Katyal? Born on March 12, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois, Katyal is the son of Indian immigrant parents. His mother, Pratibha, is a pediatrician, and his father, Surendar, an engineer, passed away in 2005. His sister, Sonia Katyal, is also a lawyer and teaches at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.