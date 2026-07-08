Indian-origin man cleared of all charges in California cliff crash that family ‘miraculously’ survived

All charges were dropped against radiologist Dharmesh Patel, the man prosecutors charged with attempted murder after he drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway in San Mateo County, California, injuring his wife and two young children.

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The charges against him were dismissed by a judge following completion of a mental health program.

‘Absolute miracle’ Prosecutors charged Dharmesh Patel, 45, with attempted murder after he drove his Tesla off a 250-foot (76-meter) cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway known as “Devil's Slide" in 2023.

His wife and two young children were injured in the incident. All four survived the January 2, 2023, crash in what one official called an “absolute miracle.”

Why were charges dismissed? San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Associated Press that a San Mateo County judge dismissed the charges on Monday after Patel completed a two-year mental health diversion program with a Stanford University psychiatrist and a family therapist this week.

“The judge was required by the law to dismiss the charges,” Wagstaffe said.

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In 2024, a different judge ruled Patel would receive mental health treatment instead of standing trial after his defense attorneys argued he was going through episodic major depression with hallucinations when he drove his family off the cliff and qualified for mental health diversion under California law that went into effect in 2023.

“If the person who’s given mental health diversion follows the treatment plan, there’s nothing that can be done and at the end of the two years, he gets it wiped out of his record.” Wagstaffe was quoted as saying.

San Mateo prosecutors unsuccessfully opposed diversion for Patel.

Wagstaffe and other California district attorneys have argued that attempted murder should be excluded from eligibility for mental health diversion, and they are working with lawmakers to amend the law.

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“We’ll try again in the future," he said about the law. “We’re not giving up.”

Patel's attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

What happened exactly As per the Associated Press, Patel, of Pasadena, was on a family road trip in the Bay Area at the time of the crash.

He reportedly told a psychiatrist after his arrest that he was depressed and had delusions that his children, ages 4 and 7 at the time, would be trafficked by kidnappers, Wagstaffe said.

Patel was in jail without bail until he was released in 2024 to complete a mental health outpatient treatment program.

He then moved in with his parents in San Mateo County and was monitored through a GPS bracelet.

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Patel had to surrender his driver’s license and passport, and had to check with the court weekly.

Wagstaffe said Patel's wife and children also moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, and the court eventually allowed him to spend time with his family and take them out on drives.

Patel’s wife testified that she had forgiven her husband and did not want him to be prosecuted. She said her children missed their father and they wanted him back home.

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After the charges were dismissed Monday, Patel walked to the courtroom gallery where his wife was waiting and the two left the building together, the Mercury News reported.

Months after his arrest, the Medical Board of California barred Patel from practicing medicine while he faced attempted murder charges.

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The board said Tuesday that Patel surrendered his California medical license in December.

(With inputs from AP)

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