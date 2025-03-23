US: Indian-origin man, daughter shot dead in Virginia store, shop owner says ‘a guy come in and just shot them’

A 56-year-old man of Indian origin and his 24-year-old daughter were shot and killed at a convenience store in Virginia, USA. As per media reports, police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County, located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, when the shooting incident happened.

“Some guy came in and just shot them” Paresh Patel, who owns the convenience store, said both victims were his family members, WAVY-TV, a television station in Virginia, reported.

“My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning and some guy come here and they just shot,” the TV station quoted Paresh as saying. “I don’t know what to do.”

The incident sent shockwaves among the Indian community members in the United States after the news spread through Facebook, the report said.

According to Shore Daily News, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 am on March 20 when the reports of a shooting came in.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds. While searching the building, deputies also discovered a woman who had sustained similar injuries

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was not identified, was transported to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the report said.

One man arrested for murder, motive not clear yet: Police Accomack County Sheriffs announced late Thursday that they arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock is currently held in Accomack Jail without bond, according to Sheriff W Todd Wessells. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.