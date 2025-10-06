Indian-origin motel manager Rakesh Ehagaban shot dead in Pittsburgh; had asked gunman ‘Are you alright’

An Indian-origin motel manager, identified as Rakesh Ehagaban, 51, was reportedly shot dead in a shooting that took place in Pittsburgh. The victim allegedly asked the accused holding a gun whether he was alright. The incident took place in Robinson Township on October 3.

Rakesh stated, “Are you alright, bud?”, as per a report by Triblive. It noted the complaint mentioning, “As (West) gets within feet of Ehagaban, he raised his firearm and shoots him in the head."

Police mentioned that a 9mm Blazer Luger was found on the sidewalk near Ehagaban’s body.

A criminal complaint has been registered in the case on Saturday. The police stated that the gunfire exchange was recorded on the motel’s surveillance cameras.

They added that the surveillance footage shows a man, identified as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, walking toward Ehagaban, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report noted. He reportedly faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering another person.

According to police, West had been staying in a room at a motel in Robinson. He is also linked to a residence on Page Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side, according to the report, adding that he was struck by police gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The arrest papers revealed Robinson police responded around 1 pm (local time) to the Dick Kernick Tire & Auto Service Center, where West’s female companion had driven after being shot in the neck while seated in a car in the motel parking lot, as per the report. A child who was in the back seat at the time of the shooting was unharmed and remained with the woman.

Also Read | Boston police shoot armed man with large knife in Beacon Hill neighborhood

'Police detective injured by gunfire' A police detective who was also shot was hospitalised and is expected to recover, the report said.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detective injured by gunfire during the critical incident in East Hills on Friday is resting comfortably at home with his family and with the full support of his fellow officers and the Bureau. The family asks for privacy at this time. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is grateful to the incredible care provided by the doctors and nurses at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and to all of our local law enforcement partners who work so hard to keep Allegheny County safe in the fight against violent crime,” CBS News quoted Martin Devine, acting chief as saying.