Indian-origin Red Carpet Inn operators among 5 facing drug conspiracy charges in Dumfries case

Five persons, including two Indian-origin Red Carpet Inn operators, were arrested and were made to appear before an American court on the charges of drug conspiracy in and around the motel in Dumfries. Along with the Indian-origin couple, Joshua Roderick, and Rashard Perrish Smith were also arrested for their alleged roles in the criminal activity at the Red Carpet Inn.

In a statement, the authorities involved in the arrest of the five accused persons said that the case was solved after a joint investigation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Prince William County Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

According to court documents, since May 2023, “Kosha Sharma, aka Ma or Mama K, 52, and Tarun Sharma, aka Pop or Pa, 55, and Kosha LLC, doing business as Red Carpet Inn, have leased and operated the motel,” the statement said.

“As alleged in a criminal complaint, Kosha and Tarun Sharma, who are married, take a cut of the profits made from illegal activity conducted on the third floor of the hotel,” the authorities said.

“From May 28, 2025, through Dec. 17, 2025, law enforcement conducted nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled purchases of fentanyl at the Red Carpet Inn. Eleven of the controlled purchases were for fentanyl, the other four for cocaine. The complaint alleges that Margo Waldon Pierce, aka Marko, 51, distributed the illegal narcotics in all 15 controlled purchases,” the official statement read.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. If they are convicted, a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison shall be awarded.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” it said.

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said, “Drug trafficking and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction. Our office is committed to dismantling criminal enterprises that profit from human suffering. Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold offenders accountable and disrupt the cycles of exploitation that threaten our communities.”