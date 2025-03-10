Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki goes missing from Dominican Republic beach—What happened?

Indian-origin University of Pittsburgh student who was reported missing after traveling to the Dominican Republic last week is believed to have died by drowning, officials confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

The student has been identified as Sudiksha Konanki, a legal permanent resident of the United States and an Indian citizen. She was among six female students who traveled to Punta Cana, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the news outlet stated.

Incident details According to three Dominican officials involved in the investigation, the news report said, Konanki was walking on the beach with six people on March 5 before she is believed to have drowned in the ocean.

At some point, most of the group returned to the hotel during the night, but one person stayed with her on the beach, as stated in a Dominican Republic investigative police report. The report indicates that she and this individual went for a swim and were caught by a large wave.

Investigation and surveillance footage Local news outlet Listin Diario reported that Konanki had been swimming with a “young man” before the tragic incident. This individual is currently being questioned by investigators.

Surveillance footage captured Konanki and her friends near the beach before she disappeared. The Dominican Republic Public Ministry stated that she was last seen on video around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities are also interviewing her friends to corroborate the man’s account.

Statement on disappearance A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that while reports suggest Konanki may have drowned, “there’s no evidence to support that conclusion at this time.” The statement emphasises that speculation is based on her last known location near the beach.

Extensive search efforts Rescue teams have launched an extensive search operation using helicopters, drones, and ground crews to scour the beach and surrounding waters. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a brown bikini, bracelets on both arms, and an anklet.

Multiple agencies, including those from her home state of Virginia and the Indian Embassy, have been assisting in the search efforts, New York Post reported. It is also reprted that the University of Pittsburgh has also been coordinating with her family.

University statement In a statement, the University of Pittsburgh expressed support for Konanki’s family. “University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely.”

Last known image A haunting image taken before her disappearance shows Konanki smiling at a Punta Cana resort, wearing the same brown bikini in which she was last seen.