Indian-origin techie dies of Valley Fever in California after month-long battle, family launches fundraiser

An Indian-origin tech professional in California has died after a month-long battle with Valley Fever, a fungal infection that severely damaged his lungs and led to respiratory failure, according to a fundraiser created by his family.

Chiranjeevi Kolla, 37, died on May 5 at Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek, California, after spending nearly 30 days in intensive care on a ventilator, a GoFundMe campaign organized by his cousin Rama Koteswara Rao stated.

The fundraiser aims to raise $300,000 to support Kolla’s wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son, Vihan, with medical bills, funeral expenses and future living costs.

Family describes devastating final weeks In the fundraiser message, Kolla’s cousin said the illness initially appeared to be a common flu.

“It started with a cough,” the fundraiser said. “In early April, Chiranjeevi came down with what felt like an ordinary flu.”

As his condition worsened, Kolla reportedly sought emergency medical care, where doctors initially suspected severe pneumonia before tests confirmed Valley Fever.

The campaign said the fungal infection “overwhelmed his lungs,” forcing doctors to intubate him and place him on a ventilator.

“For nearly a month, Pavani sat beside him in the ICU, holding his hand, talking to him,” the family wrote.

Kolla died on May 5 after “thirty long days of machines and monitors and prayers,” according to the fundraiser.

What is Valley Fever? Valley Fever, medically known as coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection caused by Coccidioides organisms that live in soil in dry regions, particularly in parts of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

People become infected after breathing in microscopic fungal spores released into the air when contaminated soil or dust is disturbed by wind, construction, farming or outdoor activities.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most infections are mild or asymptomatic. However, some people develop severe lung disease or complications that spread to other parts of the body.

The infection is not generally considered contagious between people.

Common symptoms of Valley Fever Symptoms of Valley Fever often resemble flu or pneumonia, making diagnosis difficult in the early stages.

Common symptoms include:

-Persistent cough

-Fever

-Fatigue

-Chest pain

-Shortness of breath

-Night sweats

-Muscle aches

-Headaches

-Skin rash

In severe cases, the infection can cause respiratory failure, lung damage or disseminated disease affecting the brain, bones and skin.

Treatment and medical care Treatment depends on the severity of the infection.

Mild cases often resolve without medication, but doctors may recommend rest, fluids and monitoring.

Severe infections are usually treated with antifungal medications. Critically ill patients may require hospitalization, oxygen support or mechanical ventilation.

In rare life-threatening cases, stronger intravenous antifungal drugs may be used.

Doctors say recovery can take months, and some patients experience long-term lung complications.

Precautions to reduce risk Health authorities recommend several precautions in areas where Valley Fever is common:

-Avoid dusty environments when possible

-Wear N95 masks during dust storms or construction work

-Keep windows and doors closed during high winds

-Wet soil before digging or gardening

-Limit outdoor exposure during dust events

People experiencing prolonged flu-like symptoms after visiting endemic regions are advised to seek medical attention.

Fundraiser seeks support for grieving family The fundraiser describes Kolla as a devoted husband, father and professional who “never made anyone feel small.”

The family said the donations will help cover funeral rites in both California and India, hospital expenses from the month-long ICU stay, daily living costs, childcare and a future college fund for his son.

“Chiranjeevi was the heart of his household and its primary provider,” the fundraiser said.

The campaign added that Kolla’s wife authorized relatives to organize the fundraiser while she focuses on grieving and caring for their son.