Indias exports to US dip for 2nd month by 8.58 pc to USD 6.3 bn

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India's merchandise exports to the US declined for the second consecutive month in October, falling by 8.58 per cent to USD 6.3 billion due to the hefty 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Washington, while imports increased by 13.89 per cent to USD 4.46 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During the April-October period of this fiscal, the country's exports to the US increased by 10.15 per cent to USD 52.11 billion, while imports rose 9.73 per cent to USD 30 billion, the data showed.

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce. The Indian team is in Washington for the trade talks.

On the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said: "We have been able to hold our ground" despite high duties.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 42.35 per cent jump in exports from India to USD 1.62 billion in October and a 24.77 per cent growth in April-October 2025-26 to USD 10.03 billion.

Imports from the neighbouring country in October rose 15.63 per cent to USD 11.1 billion while during the first seven months of this fiscal, the inbound shipments rose by 11.88 per cent to USD 74 billion.

The UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal, Italy, Australia, France, Belgium, Korea and Malaysia were also among the countries which saw negative growth in exports from India during the month under review.

However, exports to Hong Kong and Spain registered positive growth.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in October declined from nations, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan.