India-US trade deal could further boost already vibrant trade corridor: Citi India CEO

New Delhi:The proposed India-US trade agreement is expected to further strengthen trade and investment flows between the two countries and provide an additional boost to an already vibrant economic corridor, Citi India CEO K Balasubramanian said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Citi's 2026 India Conference in Mumbai, Balasubramanian said the India-US corridor remains one of the most important markets for both India and Citi.

Advertisement

"The India-US corridor is a very important corridor for India as well as for Citi India. In fact, that is our largest corridor," he said.

Expressing optimism over the proposed trade agreement between the two countries, Balasubramanian said, "We are all excited and waiting in terms of when that is going to get announced, and our expectation is that that will further double up in terms of the already existing and vibrant trade corridor."

He noted that economic activity between India and the United States spans a wide range of sectors, including information technology, software, engineering and consumer businesses.

Advertisement

"If you look at the type of business that is happening in this corridor, we see activity on the IT side, we see activity on the software side, we see activity on the engineering side, consumer. So there is a lot of work that is happening on the US-India corridor," he said.

Balasubramanian also highlighted the strength of investment flows from the United States into India.

"Even if you look at the investments that is coming into the country from this corridor, it continues to be quite robust," he said.

While welcoming ongoing discussions around the trade pact, he cautioned that the final contours of the agreement are yet to emerge.

"We need to wait and see on the trade deal. At this point in time, frankly, it is anyone's guess in terms of what's happening on that," he said.

Advertisement

On the broader economic outlook, Balasubramanian said India's growth trajectory remains resilient despite global uncertainties.

"If you look at the resiliency of the country, despite the headwinds... we continue to grow at around about 7 per cent," he said.

He added that India's growth rate stands out among major economies globally.

"For a large economy of USD 4 trillion of GDP, a 7 per cent growth is a very material growth, and which is probably the fastest growth amongst most of the large economy in the world," Balasubramanian said.

"I think we should be pretty comfortable and happy in terms of the current tailwinds that we are seeing from a growth perspective," he added.