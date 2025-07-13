Indonesia Eyes Technocrat as Top US Diplomat After Two-Year Gap

Indonesia is poised to appoint a US-educated technocrat as its ambassador to Washington, ending a prolonged vacancy in a key diplomatic post at a time when the Southeast Asian nation is recalibrating trade and business ties with the world’s largest economy.

Lawmakers in Jakarta have approved Dwisuryo Indroyono Soesilo as envoy to the US following a closed-door vetting process, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Adies Kadir told Bloomberg News. Soesilo, 70, is a former cabinet minister as well as a geologist and veteran marine governance expert.

His nomination awaits a formal nod from President Prabowo Subianto, who is also expected unveil a slate of ambassadors on a date to be announced. The appointment also requires a sign-off by the US.

A two-year absence of an ambassador in Washington, along with several other extended vacancies, has drawn criticism from former officials and analysts. They say the gaps have weakened Indonesia’s diplomatic leverage amid shifting global alliances and economic pressures. Prabowo is pursuing closer ties with countries including China and Russia while also trying to negotiate a tariffs deal with the US, one of its largest export markets.

A recent social media post by a former ambassador to the US, Dino Patti Djalal, urging Prabowo to swiftly fill positions has drawn more than half a million views. Foreign Minister Sugiono last month said the delay “was our mistake,” citing challenges in selecting suitable candidates.

Soesilo, whose father served as US ambassador in the 1980s under former ruler Suharto, didn’t respond to Bloomberg requests for comment. He acknowledged his vetting to local media earlier this month but said the process wasn’t finished.

Soesilo earned graduate degrees in remote sensing from the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa before dedicating much of his career to marine research and fisheries policy, including within Indonesian government agencies.

He briefly served as director of fisheries and aquaculture at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, and later as coordinating minister for maritime affairs under former President Joko Widodo. He has not previously held a diplomatic post.

The nomination is part of a broader diplomatic rotation involving 24 ambassadorial posts, including to missions in Germany, the United Nations and North Korea. Names are proposed by the president, and the picks mostly indicate Prabowo is favoring political loyalty and technocratic expertise over traditional diplomatic experience for the bigger roles.

He has suggested a former campaign team member as envoy to Malaysia, and a one-time adviser for the mission in Singapore, a significant channel for foreign investment into Indonesia. Local media reported that the sister and adviser to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, a powerbroker who backed Prabowo’s presidential bid, is expected to serve as ambassador to Japan.

Career diplomats have instead been nominated to positions considered less politically sensitive, including to Germany, Vietnam and the UN.

Foreign policy experts have expressed concern about the shift in diplomatic strategy for the world’s fourth-most populous nation, especially given uncertainties around US political dynamics.

In the case of representation in Washington, “what matters most now is having access and experience with Trump himself,” said Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst and senior associate at strategic advisory firm Global Counsel LLC. “Indonesia risks being left out of key conversations if its top envoy can’t navigate that environment.”

Since taking office last year, Prabowo has traveled frequently, including visits to China, the Middle East, Southeast Asian neighbors, Russia and Europe. He recently attended the BRICS summit in Brazil — the first since Indonesia joined the bloc earlier this year — and is scheduled for meetings in Brussels and Paris in coming days.

“In a command-style government like this, where the president controls all foreign policy decisions, even appointing capable ambassadors becomes difficult,” said Nicky D. Fahrizal, a foreign policy researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta. “Even ambassadors with strong diplomatic credentials may find themselves powerless.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.