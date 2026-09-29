Inflation isn't done: Interest rates likely to rise more, Fed Governor Michael Barr warns

On 29 September, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr gave a warning. He said interest rates would likely rise more. This is needed to slow down inflation, he said.

Barr said the same thing last week, too. According to him, the economy is doing well right now. So, slowing inflation is now the bigger worry. Fed officials are focusing more on this problem.

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“In my base case, further policy adjustments are likely to be needed to ensure inflation comes down to target in a timely fashion,” Bloomberg quoted Barr as saying.

“We want to support sustainable, durable growth in support of maximum employment, and price stability is crucial to that,” he added in remarks prepared for a Detroit event.

Also Read | Rate-sensitive stocks to watch after the Fed hike

Inflation way off central bank's 2% target According to Barr, inflation remains some way off of the central bank’s 2% target.

“I don’t yet see a clear trend toward a timely return to 2%,” Barr said.

“While inflation is significantly above the FOMC’s goal, strong business investment and resilient spending by consumers is supporting a solid labor market,” he added.

In September, Fed officials voted together to raise interest rates, for the first time in three years. The rate now stands between 3.75% and 4%.

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One more hike predicted this year After the decision, officials also shared new rate forecasts. Most officials expect one more hike this year. Investors also expect rate hikes in October. Another hike could come in December as well.

Barr called the economy's growth pace solid right now. He expects growth to speed up further soon. Low unemployment should help this growth continue.

Also Read | Gold price outlook: MCX gold slips for the week as US Fed rate hike bets rise

What he said earlier on rate hike In earlier remarks on September 23, Barr said the Fed’s quarter-point rate hike was an important step in “recalibrating” short-term borrowing costs as policymakers sought to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

He said the risks to achieving the Fed’s inflation goal had increased, while risks to the labour market had receded. Although US economic growth remained strong and the labour market solid, inflation was still above the central bank’s target and had not clearly started moving lower.

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“Given changes to the economy, we were out of position, and we made an adjustment in the right direction,” Barr said, referring to the rate hike.

Barr added that the Fed wanted to support sustainable, durable growth and maximum employment, while maintaining price stability.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.