Innocent man awarded $975,000 after years of wrongful psychiatric detention

An American man has been awarded $975,000 after spending more than two years confined in a psychiatric hospital due to a case of mistaken identity, raising fresh concerns about systemic lapses in law enforcement and mental health institutions.
Joshua Spriestersbach, 54, was wrongfully detained in Hawaii after police confused him with another man, Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted on drug-related charges. The error, which began years earlier, went uncorrected despite repeated claims of innocence.
The ordeal traces back to 2017, when Spriestersbach—then homeless—gave officers the surname “Castleberry”, which belonged to his grandfather. Authorities linked the name to an outstanding warrant and arrested him. Even as he insisted he was not the suspect, officials concluded he was delusional rather than mistaken.
He was first held for four months at a correctional facility before being transferred to the Hawaii State Hospital, where he remained for over two years. During this time, no meaningful effort was made to verify his identity, despite available evidence that could have cleared him.
A lawsuit later filed on his behalf stated: “Prior to January 2020, not a single person acted on the available information to determine that Joshua was telling the truth.” It added that authorities instead labelled him mentally unfit because he refused to accept crimes he had not committed.
Spriestersbach was finally released in January 2020 after the mistake came to light. The Honolulu City Council recently approved a $975,000 settlement in compensation for his wrongful detention. Reports indicate he may also receive an additional $200,000 from the state in connection with related legal claims.
The case has drawn attention to critical issues in identity verification processes within the criminal justice system. Legal experts say it highlights how vulnerable individuals—particularly those experiencing homelessness or mental illness—can be disproportionately affected by administrative errors.
Civil rights advocates argue that the incident underscores the dangers of institutional bias, where assertions of innocence are dismissed as symptoms of mental illness. The absence of basic checks allowed the mistake to persist for years, effectively stripping a man of his liberty without due cause.
Officials involved in the case have not publicly commented on the settlement.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.