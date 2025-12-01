‘Insane’ and ‘fascistic’: Outrage erupts over US plan to screen tourists’ social media history

The Trump administration’s plan to require all foreign tourists to submit five years of social media history has triggered a wave of strong reactions online, with many users warning that the policy could severely damage the US tourism industry and deter international visitors ahead of major global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One user stressed that the rule targets tourists — not immigrants — calling the proposal “insane” and warning it would “decimate the U.S. tourism industry.” Another commenter remarked that “even China doesn’t do this,” questioning the necessity and scale of the surveillance.

A user pointed to the economic fallout, asking whether the administration understands “how much tourism supports our economy,” while another said travelers have “other great options” if the US becomes too restrictive.

Several reactions framed the policy as authoritarian, with one user calling it a “sad fascistic state of affairs,” while another argued that “the cruelty and destruction is the entire point of this administration.”

Sports fans also weighed in, noting the timing ahead of the World Cup and Olympics. One user predicted that foreign attendance at both events would drop to “close to zero.” Another commented sarcastically that the requirement “should help with the World Cup attendance to start,” adding that “the FIFA peace prize did not do its job.”

Concerns about already declining tourism were echoed across platforms. “Tourism is already low and with the new rules no foreigners will be coming to visit,” one user warned. Another added bluntly, “Good — I wasn’t planning on visiting anytime soon.”

Some critics dismissed the broader impact, saying, “Who cares — no one travels to that anymore anyway.” Others framed the rule as political targeting, claiming “free speech is limited to Americans who share the political views of Dear Leader.”

More pointed criticism accused the administration of damaging America’s global standing. “Make America Hated Again is the only truly successful agenda,” one user wrote. Another called the proposal “beyond stupid,” arguing that visitors “must really hate our country that much if they are willing to travel here and spend money.”

US to require foreign tourists to submit 5 years of social media history The Trump administration plans to require all foreign tourists entering the US to submit their social media history from the past five years, according to a notice published on Wednesday (December 10). The measure would apply to travelers from more than 40 countries participating in the visa waiver program, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The proposal would make social media disclosure mandatory for new entrants seeking electronic travel authorization, which allows stays of up to 90 days without a visa. In addition to social media data, applicants would need to provide past personal and business phone numbers, emails, and family information.

The public has 60 days to comment before the rule takes effect early next year, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US.

This expands existing requirements for visa applicants, including H-1B workers, students, and educational or cultural exchange participants, who are already subject to social media screening for signs of hostility toward the US or support for terrorism and other threats to national security.