Inside Aspen’s $300 million mansion: The most expensive property on the US market

The most expensive home listing in the country right now is not in Beverly Hills or Manhattan. It is in Aspen, Colorado, where billionaire couple Lynda and Stewart Resnick are asking a staggering $300 million for their estate, a 74-acre property known as Little Lake Lodge, according to Newsweek.

The compound sits at 161 Stillwater Road and covers nearly 27,500 square feet. Think 18 bedrooms, 20 full bathrooms, another four half-baths, and wide-open views straight into the Rocky Mountains. Sotheby’s photos show a bright alpine lodge with soaring timber beams, walls of glass, and enough space to make it feel like its own resort.

The property comes with an 80-foot infinity pool, a private lake, and miles of trails that double as cross-country ski runs in winter. And even with all that land, it is just a mile from downtown Aspen - secluded, but not cut off.

The Resnicks behind the sale The sellers are no small names. Both in their 80s, the Resnicks built the Wonderful Company, the food and beverage empire behind FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Teleflora, and massive nut and citrus operations across California. Forbes pegs their combined net worth at $12.6 billion, making them the country’s wealthiest farmers.

Philanthropy has been a big part of their story - they’ve pledged more than $2.5 billion over the years - but so has controversy. Their almond and pistachio crops take huge amounts of water, drawing fire in a drought-stricken state. A 2021 Forbes report estimated Wonderful uses around 150 billion gallons a year. Critics have also pointed to their control of the Kern Water Bank. Still, as Newsweek noted, the couple wasn’t linked to the Los Angeles County fires earlier this year, and they donated $10 million after the disaster.

Could this set a record? The Resnicks bought the land back in the early ’90s and spent many summers there. But with a new home recently finished near Santa Barbara, they are ready to downsize. “Just too hard,” Lynda told The Wall Street Journal of managing three big properties.

Aspen homes already rank among the priciest in the nation. Realtor.com data shows the median list price this summer was $3.7 million, with sales closer to $2 million. The record in Aspen so far is $108 million, paid when Steve Wynn and Thomas Peterffy teamed up on a property.

If the $300 million ask holds, this sale would crush that record - and even top hedge fund manager Ken Griffin’s $238 million New York penthouse purchase in 2019, still the most expensive US home sale to date.

There is also a $285 million spec home in Florida’s Manalapan up for grabs. But at the moment, the Aspen estate sits at the top of the list - the crown jewel of US real estate.

FAQs Who owns the Aspen estate now on the market? Billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of the Wonderful Company.

How big is the property? It spans 74 acres with 18 bedrooms and over 27,000 square feet of space.

What is the asking price? The couple is seeking $300 million, according to Newsweek.

Why are the Resnicks selling? Lynda Resnick told The Wall Street Journal maintaining three homes had become “too hard.”