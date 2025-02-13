Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House, where members of the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him. The crowd chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi' as they greeted him. PM Modi shook hands with many of them and waved at the enthusiastic crowd outside the Blair House, who thronged to welcome him.
PM Modi will stay at the Blair House, the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House. Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, Blair House was decked with the Indian flag, signifying the importance of this diplomatic visit.
PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.
