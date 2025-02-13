Inside Blair House where PM Modi stays | All we know about ‘world’s most exclusive hotel’ in Washington

PM Modi's two-day US visit begins at Blair House, where Indian officials and enthusiastic supporters greeted him. The venue showcased the Indian flag, emphasising the diplomatic significance of the visit.

Updated13 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
PM Modi will stay at the Blair House, the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House, where members of the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him. The crowd chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi' as they greeted him. PM Modi shook hands with many of them and waved at the enthusiastic crowd outside the Blair House, who thronged to welcome him.

 

PM Modi will stay at the Blair House, the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House. Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, Blair House was decked with the Indian flag, signifying the importance of this diplomatic visit.

PM Modi US Visit LIVE

Everything you need to know about Blair House

  • Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, this historic home is no ordinary guest house.
  • Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as “the world's most exclusive hotel.”
  • Constructed in 1824, Blair House became a political hub in Washington, DC, when the Blair family moved in in 1837, according to its official website.

  • It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House.
  • Blair House, a 7,000-square-foot extension of the White House, consists of four interconnected townhouses with 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, and a fully-equipped beauty salon.
  • Designed to provide a five-star experience, its luxurious accommodations reflect American history and craftsmanship, featuring antique furniture, fine art, and numerous historical artifacts.
  • Over the years, it has hosted many prominent dignitaries including former Indian Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, British Queen Elizabeth II, French President Charles de Gaulle, Israeli Prime Ministers Golda Meir, Shimon Peres, and Yitzhak Rabin, and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

 

PM Modi's two-day US visit

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

 

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
