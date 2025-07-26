Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s meeting with US official: Epstein aide 'answered all questions' with 'no asks, no promises'

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with senior US Justice Department official, for the second time, ended with “no asks and promises," said her lawyer.

The two met for three hours on Friday, July 25 and Ghislaine Maxwell answered every question “honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” said Maxwell's lawyer, said David Markus, reported BBC's US partner CBS News.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had boldly declared on Friday that he was “allowed” to pardon convicted sex offender Epstein's accomplice, but had “not thought about it.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for procuring and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. Pressure has been growing on Trump officials recently to release files related to the late sexual offender, after the president pledged to do so, while campaigning last year.

The 63-year-old's meeting Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took place in Tallahassee, Florida, where she is serving her sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with US official — Key Highlights During the meeting, Maxwell “answered every one” of Blanche's questions. “She never did say 'I'm not going to answer', never declined,” the 63-year-old's lawyer said about his client, reported the BBC.

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer said that the meetings were “not a situation” where they "were asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that," given that everyone is aware that Maxwell will welcome any ‘form of relief.’

US DoJ official Todd Blanche reportedly did not provide any insights about the meeting, and instead said he would reveal what he had learned at “the appropriate time.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's critics attacked how Blanche, the POTUS's former personal lawyer was sent to interview Ghislaine ahead of her public testimony — calling it a “conflict of interest”.

Trump and Epstein were friends before, according to the president, they fell out in the early 2000s. On Friday, Donald Trump said that he has ‘nothing’ to do with the convicted sex offender.