Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s meeting with US official: Epstein aide 'answered all questions' with 'no asks, no promises'

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with senior US Justice Department official, for the second time, ended with “no asks and promises," said her lawyer.
The two met for three hours on Friday, July 25 and Ghislaine Maxwell answered every question “honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” said Maxwell's lawyer, said David Markus, reported BBC's US partner CBS News.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had boldly declared on Friday that he was “allowed” to pardon convicted sex offender Epstein's accomplice, but had “not thought about it.”
Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for procuring and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. Pressure has been growing on Trump officials recently to release files related to the late sexual offender, after the president pledged to do so, while campaigning last year.
The 63-year-old's meeting Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took place in Tallahassee, Florida, where she is serving her sentence.