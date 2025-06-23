Inside Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sánchez’s secretive Venice wedding: Guests to sign NDAs as speculation swirls over details

Venice, one of the world’s most romantic cities, is currently playing host to what is arguably its most closely guarded event in recent memory — the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez.

While official spokespeople remain tight-lipped, and guests are bound by strict NDAs, a constellation of details has emerged about the ultra-exclusive ceremony set to take place this week.

A-list Guest List and Secrecy at the Heart of Plans The couple’s guest list reportedly features a blend of global elites — from Hollywood stars and political dignitaries to titans of industry. Among those believed to be invited are Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and Ivanka Trump.

Sánchez’s bachelorette party in Paris last month gave a public glimpse of her inner circle, though the actual wedding guest list remains officially under wraps.

With some 200 invitees expected, including yet-unnamed groomsmen, local hotspots such as Harry’s Bar — famously patronised by Ernest Hemingway — are on alert.

“We can’t divulge anyone who has made a reservation. We protect the privacy of all our guests, not just the billionaires,” a waiter at the venue told CNN.

Lavish Planning with a Local Touch The ceremony is being orchestrated by Italian boutique planners Lanza and Baucina, known for staging George and Amal Clooney’s 2014 nuptials. In response to protests against the event, the planners have assured Venetians that the celebration will be respectful of the city’s cultural and logistical sensitivities.

“Rumours of ‘taking over’ the city are entirely false and diametrically opposed to our goals and to reality,” they said in a statement.

The event will reportedly rely on Venetian talent and suppliers. Around 80% of goods — from food to gifts — are being sourced locally. Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry shop, is preparing about 200 goodie bags, while renowned Murano glassmakers Laguna B are creating bespoke party favours.

Yachts, Water Taxis and Gondolas on Standby About 30 of Venice’s elite water taxis have been reserved, and the city’s gondola association has confirmed it is on standby. “A big wedding” has been cited by local drivers, though none will name names.

Meanwhile, all nine of the city’s yacht ports have been booked, with Bezos’s $500 million sailing yacht Koru and its support vessel L’Abeona currently docked in the Adriatic.

Venue Speculation and Designer Guesswork The ceremony venue is being kept under tight wraps, with multiple sites secured to allow last-minute changes based on weather or protester activity. Likely options include the grand Cini Foundation on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 16th-century building previously used for art shows and high-profile events.

Sánchez’s wedding gown remains a mystery, but fashion insiders speculate it could be by Dolce & Gabbana, a label with which she has a longstanding relationship, or Oscar de la Renta, who designed her 2024 debut gown. The final reveal is expected to make headlines of its own.