Inside the Minneapolis ICE shooting: Civil rights probe halted by FBI director Kash Patel, other US officials - Report

Days after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, a report has revealed that prosecutors began investigating the 37-year-old woman's killing, but were ordered by senior US officials including FBI director Kash Patel to stop.

Officials were worried that pursuing a civil rights investigation — by using a warrant obtained on that basis — would contradict US President Donald Trump’s claim that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer” who fired at her as she drove her vehicle, The New York Times reported on Saturday, 7 February.

Following the shooting incident in January, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Good had "weaponised her vehicle", and then tried to run over one of the officers "in an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism".

Backing Noem's account, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to write about the incident – describing Good as a "professional agitator" who "violently, willfully, and viciously" ran over an ICE officer.

On January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in her SUV – which triggered an escalation of anger, opposition and massive protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

What happened after the shooting? Hours after the shooting, a senior federal prosecutor in Minnesota – Joseph H. Thompson – reportedly sought a warrant to search the vehicle for evidence as part of what was expected to be a routine civil rights investigation into the agent’s use of force.

The prosecutor emailed his colleagues that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension – a state agency that specialises in investigating police shootings – would team up with the FBI to determine whether the shooting had been justified and lawful or had violated Good's civil rights, reported NYT, citing people aware of the matter

However, US officials ordered them to stop.

In the days that followed, top officials from US Department of Justice reportedly presented different approaches — first suggesting a new warrant be sought based on a criminal inquiry into whether the agent had been assaulted, and later proposing an investigation into Good’s partner, who had been with her the morning of the shooting and had confronted immigration agents in their Minneapolis neighborhood.