Reports of an Instagram outage in the US on Wednesday morning showed a decline by 9:32 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. The number of incidents dropped from 11,255 earlier in the day to just 619, indicating that the issue had been largely resolved for many users.

The outage, which affected Instagram users across the country, was tracked through Downdetector’s platform, which aggregates status reports from a range of sources.

However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

This outage follows a series of disruptions experienced by Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp last year, including a significant global outage in March.