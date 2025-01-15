Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Instagram US outage mostly resolved, reported incidents drop

Instagram US outage mostly resolved, reported incidents drop

Livemint

  • Reports of an Instagram outage on Wednesday morning dropped sharply, indicating that the issue was mostly resolved, according to Downdetector. The platform’s issues, tracked by user reports, were largely resolved by mid-morning.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Reports of an Instagram outage in the US on Wednesday morning showed a decline by 9:32 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. The number of incidents dropped from 11,255 earlier in the day to just 619, indicating that the issue had been largely resolved for many users.

The outage, which affected Instagram users across the country, was tracked through Downdetector’s platform, which aggregates status reports from a range of sources.

However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

This outage follows a series of disruptions experienced by Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp last year, including a significant global outage in March.

Downdetector’s data is based on user-submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users could be different.

