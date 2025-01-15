Instagram US outage mostly resolved, reported incidents drop

Reports of an Instagram outage in the US on Wednesday morning showed a decline by 9:32 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. The number of incidents dropped from 11,255 earlier in the day to just 619, indicating that the issue had been largely resolved for many users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The outage, which affected Instagram users across the country, was tracked through Downdetector’s platform, which aggregates status reports from a range of sources.

However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

This outage follows a series of disruptions experienced by Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp last year, including a significant global outage in March.