Instagram down for thousands, users unable to send or receive direct messages

According to data collected from Downdetector.com, Instagram was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, October 28. A total of 1,541 reports were recorded on the website. 

Published29 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Complaints over Instagram started coming in close to 4 p.m. and reached its peak at 5:48 p.m., as per the outage tracking website.
Complaints over Instagram started coming in close to 4 p.m. and reached its peak at 5:48 p.m., as per the outage tracking website. (AFP)

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com data showed that Instagram was down for thousands of users, as people were unable to send or receive direct messages on Tuesday, October 29. 

As of 5:48 p.m. on October 29, there has been 1,541 reports of this issue recorded in the database of Downdetector, according to the website. 

The Downdetector website chart also shows that the complaints started coming in close to 4 p.m. and reached its peak at 5:48 p.m., as per the outage tracking website. 

48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues, according to the Downdetector website. 

Netizen's reactions

Netizens reacted to this incident by posting on platform X when they faced the application outage. Some of them made fun of the incident and shared memes that as soon as people experience an Instagram outage, they shift to platform X to post about it. 

“Me opening Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone or just me,” said Kunal Bagul, sharing a Gangs of Wasseypur meme of Manoj Bajpayee running towards his Jeep in the movie. 

 

 

29 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
