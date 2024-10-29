Instagram down for thousands, users unable to send or receive direct messages

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com data showed that Instagram was down for thousands of users, as people were unable to send or receive direct messages on Tuesday, October 29.

As of 5:48 p.m. on October 29, there has been 1,541 reports of this issue recorded in the database of Downdetector, according to the website.

The Downdetector website chart also shows that the complaints started coming in close to 4 p.m. and reached its peak at 5:48 p.m., as per the outage tracking website.

48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues, according to the Downdetector website.

Netizen's reactions Netizens reacted to this incident by posting on platform X when they faced the application outage. Some of them made fun of the incident and shared memes that as soon as people experience an Instagram outage, they shift to platform X to post about it.