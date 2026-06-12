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Instagram, Facebook down: Thousands of users report issues in US, shows Downdetector

Instagram, Facebook down: Thousands of users report issues in US, shows Downdetector

Garvit Bhirani
Updated12 Jun 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Instagram, Facebook down: Thousands of users report issues in US (File photo)
Instagram, Facebook down: Thousands of users report issues in US (File photo)(REUTERS)
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Instagram, Facebook down in US: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said on Friday that some users were experiencing difficulties accessing its social media platforms.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 62,000 users had reported problems with Facebook, while over 8,000 reports were logged for Instagram as of 10:11 am ET. Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports and information gathered from multiple sources.

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The company's spokesperson Andy Stone took to X and mentioned, "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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