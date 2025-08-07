Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan must resign immediately, says Donald Trump, calls him ‘Highly CONFLICTED’

US President Donald Trump pushed for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's immediate resignation, saying he is ‘highly conflicted’, after questions arose about his ties to Chinese firms.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump's demand came shortly after Senator Tim Cotton sent a letter to Intel asking about his ties to firms in China.

What are the allegations against Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan? In his letter, Senator Tim Cotton also flagged a recent criminal case involving Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's former company Cadence Design.

Writing in order to “express concern about the security and integrity of Intel's operations and its potential impact on US national security”, the Senator posed questions to Intel Chairperson Frank Yeary in his letter. He asked if Intel's board was aware of the subpoenas received by Cadence during the time Tan was CEO of the company.

Also Read | Chinese AI firms form alliances to build domestic ecosystem amid US curbs

Cotton also raised questions about the measures that Intel had taken to address this issue.

Tan ran Cadence as CEO from 2008 to 2021 and was executive chairman until May 2023.

"Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations," Cotton wrote. "Mr. Tan's associations raise questions about Intel's ability to fulfill these obligations."

Intel gets federal funding under the US' Secure Enclave programme, a Biden-era initiative.

Also Read | Intel CEO Signals That He’ll Stick With Contentious Foundry Plan

In April, Reuters reported Tan - himself or through venture funds he has founded or operates - has invested in hundreds of Chinese companies, some of which are linked to the Chinese military.

The Intel CEO invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms between March 2012 and December 2024.