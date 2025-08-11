Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to visit White House days after Donald Trump's ‘must resign’ demand — Here's why

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan will visit the White House on Monday, days after US President Donald Trump called for his resignation over ties with Chinese companies, as per a report.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal quoting people familiar with the development, Tan is likely to meet Donald Trump for an extensive conversation as he looks to explain his personal and professional background.

Livemint could not independently verify the report. Intel and the White House have not issued any statement yet.

During the meeting with Donald Trump, Lip-Bu Tan could also propose ways Intel can work with the US government, the report added.

Tan hopes to win Trump's approval by showing his commitment to America and guaranteeing the importance of keeping Intel's manufacturing capabilities as a national security issue, as per the report.

Trump demands Intel CEO resignation Donald Trump last week called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, saying that he was a ‘highly conflicted’ individual after questions about his ties to Chinese firms came on the surface.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President's demand came shortly after Senator Tim Cotton sent a letter to Intel asking about his ties to firms in China.

Lip-Bu Tan was the CEO of Cadence Design from 2008 to 2021, during which the chip design software maker sold products to a Chinese military university believed to be involved in simulating nuclear explosions.

Intel CEO responds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says he's “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards” after President Donald Trump said he should resign.

Tan also said Intel was in contact with the Trump administration.