Google search for Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) and her religion surged as her husband, JD Vance, prepared to take the oath as Vice President of the United States, as reported by Hindustan Times.

JD Vance on Monday took oath as the 50th Vice President of the United States at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered oath to Vance.

Google Trends data reveals a spike in searches for “Usha Vance religion” around January 20, coinciding with Donald Trump’s inauguration, with interest continuing to rise, the report noted.

HT further reported that the majority of searches originated from the US, followed by Canada, South Africa, the UK, and India. Related queries included “JD Vance wife religion,” “JD Vance wife Usha,” and “What religion is Vance.”

At the inauguration, Usha Vance stood beside her husband, JD Vance, holding the Bible in one hand and their daughter Mirabel Rose in the other, as he swore in as the 50th Vice President of the United States.The couple’s two sons were also present at the ceremony.

In a post on X, JD Vance stated, “It's an incredible honour to take the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States. I look forward to working alongside President Trump to serve the American people. Let's Make America Great Again!”

Who is Usha Vance?

It's an incredible honour to take the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

Usha Vance, an Indian-American lawyer and the daughter of immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, made history as the first Indian-American Second Lady. Raised in the US, she is a graduate of prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Yale University.

Back in her ancestral village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, residents celebrated with firecrackers as her husband assumed office, as reported by ANI.

Reiterating his resolve to 'Make America Great Again,' Donald Trump, after being sworn in as the 47th US President, declared that the golden age of America has begun, and today marks the country's 'Liberation Day'.