US tells ICC it will not cooperate with investigations, rejects court's jurisdiction over Americans

The US Department of Justice said on Thursday it has formally informed the International Criminal Court that the United States will not cooperate with any of the court's investigations and rejects its claim to jurisdiction over American citizens.

The position was conveyed in a letter to the ICC, reaffirming the Trump administration's long-standing view that the Hague-based court has no authority over the United States because Washington is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the tribunal.

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on February 6 last year imposing sanctions on the ICC, accusing it of carrying out "illegitimate and baseless actions" against the United States and its close ally Israel.

Why the US took action The executive order argues that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States because Washington is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court, and has never recognized its authority.

According to the order, the ICC has opened investigations involving US personnel and has asserted jurisdiction without a legitimate legal basis. It says such actions expose current and former American military personnel, government officials and others who have worked on behalf of the US government to possible harassment, prosecution and arrest.

The administration contends that these actions threaten US sovereignty and could interfere with America's national security and foreign policy operations worldwide.

Sanctions against ICC officials and supporters The executive order authorizes the US government to impose sweeping sanctions on ICC officials and others involved in investigations of protected Americans.

The measures include:

-Blocking property and assets in the United States belonging to designated individuals.

-Prohibiting US persons from conducting transactions with sanctioned individuals.

-Freezing financial interests under US jurisdiction.

-Suspending entry into the United States for designated ICC officials, employees, agents and their immediate family members.