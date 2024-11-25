International Emmy Awards 2024: Check date, time, and where to watch

The 52nd International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25, 2024, in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown. This prestigious event, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), celebrates the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Event Details: Date: November 25, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm (EST); for India, the event will be streamed from 3:30 am - 9:30 am IST on November 26, 2024 (Tuesday).

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York City

Stream: The awards will be available for streaming worldwide on iemmys.tv.

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das will return as the host for the second consecutive year after winning in the Comedy category in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The ceremony will feature over 56 nominees from 21 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UK, India, France, and more. The event will gather leading international television producers, executives, and talent to celebrate the best in global TV.

With nominations across 14 categories, the 2024 International Emmys promise to showcase diverse and innovative television programming from around the world.

2024 International Emmy Awards nominee categories The categories for the 2024 International Emmy Awards recognize excellence in global television. The nominees compete in a range of prestigious categories, showcasing the best television programming produced outside the United States in 2023.

The categories for this year's awards include: Arts Programming

Best Performance by an Actor

Best Performance by an Actress

Comedy

Documentary

Drama Series

Kids: Animation

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

Kids: Live-Action

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Short-Form Series

Sports Documentary

Telenovela

TV Movie / Mini-Series

2024 International Emmy Awards Nominees The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 2024 International Emmy Awards, honoring excellence in television programming across various categories.

In the Arts Programming category, nominees include Pianoforte from Poland, Robbie Williams from the UK, Virgilio from Argentina, and Who I Am Life from Japan.

The Best Performance by an Actor nominees feature Julio Andrade (Betinho: No Fio da Navalha) from Brazil, Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet – Season 2) from Turkey, Laurent Lafitte (Tapie) from France, and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) from the UK.

In Comedy, Daily Dose of Sunshine from South Korea, Deadloch from Australia, División Palermo from Argentina, and HPI – Season 3 from France are competing.

Documentary nominees include L'affaire Bettencourt from France, Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story from the UK, The Exiles from Singapore, and Transo from Brazil.

In the Drama Series category, Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader – Season 2 (Australia), The Night Manager (India), and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 (Argentina) are nominated.

Other categories include Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Kids' Programming with nominations from various global broadcasters.