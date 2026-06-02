Iowa mass shooting: Suspect kills 6, then shoots self after domestic-related dispute

At least six persons were killed on Monday, June 1, in a mass shooting following what the investigators said a “domestic-related dispute” in Muscatine in Iowa of the United States. The shooter killed six persons at multiple locations, then shot himself too. All persons killed in the shooting are linked to the suspect, the police said.

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Authorities identified the gunman as Ryan Willis McFarland, who killed six individuals across three separate locations. Muscatine Police Department said in a statement that the preliminary investigation into the gun violence in Iowa indicated the shootings “stemmed from a domestic-related dispute.”

“Preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic-related dispute. All victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect,” the police said.

Muscatine Police Department said that it received a call informing it about the shooting at approximately 12:12 pm (local time). After which, the police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the said locations.

The police found four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds and all four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Ryan Willis McFarland, 52-year-old shooter, had left the residence before the police arrived at the scene. Upon searches, the law enforcement officers found Ryan Willis McFarland on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge, where he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the police, while officers and EMS personnel provided medical aid, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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As the investigation progressed, officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence, and another adult male at a business, who was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The police said that the suspect had a criminal record.

The investigation is underway, but the reason behind the mass shooting in Iowa has not been ascertained.

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Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press briefing: “Today I simply do not have the words -- this act of evil and what it has done to our community.”

The shooting in Iowa city comes a few days after two teenagers shot and killed three persons at a mosque in San Diego of California. The shooters, Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, killed themselves, according to police.

After the attack, the police found at least 30 guns, ammunition and a crossbow at two residences.

(With agency inputs)

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