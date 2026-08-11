Iran criticizes US for being ‘addicted’ to sanctions, Trump says Tehran must compensate for deaths: Top updates

While the United States and Iran have refrained from attacks in recent weeks, raising hopes of a potential peace deal, tensions between the two sides remain high, with both continuing their war of words. Iran on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's administration over its sanctions policy and accused it of being "addicted" to economic restrictions after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly claimed that sanctions were "suffocating" Tehran.

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The remarks by Esmail Baqaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, came as Iran is reportedly working on a deal with Oman regarding a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Baqaei wrote, "The US Secretary of the Treasury has boasted of “suffocating” Iran through economic sanctions. Beyond its sheer pathos, the claim is a stark testament to America’s compulsive addiction to sanctions. Whenever Washington proves itself incapable of pursuing diplomacy, it retreats into sanctions; and whenever those sanctions fail to produce results, it simply increases the dose."

He added, “This is no longer 'policy'—it is 'habit'; and more dangerously still, it is an addiction that has displaced thought itself.”

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Here are top updates 1. The Iranian official claimed that over decades, Tehran has made it clear via its actions that it will not be strangled by these "exhausted refrains," and added that the real risk is American leaders strangling their chances of a "less humiliating exit from a crisis of their own making." His remarks came days after Bessent, in a social media post, said that Tehran relies on digital assets and shadow banking networks.

2. On Monday (local time), Trump, in a statement to ABC News, commented on what's next for Iran after rejecting Tehran's demands and said, "You'll find out." When asked if escalation was still on the table, the US president repeated his response and added, "Well, we have that -- certainly that ability if we want to do that. Yeah, you'll find out." He also said the Strait of Hormuz is "open now" and is being completely controlled by the US, while acknowledging that Iran could “make trouble.” His remarks came hours after Washington rejected Tehran's compensation demands.

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3. In a Truth Social post, Trump announced sweeping new demands on Iran after Tehran reiterated its requests for reparations as part of talks to end the five-month-long conflict in the Middle East. Trump said, "I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts." He added, "Compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years.” Trump maintained that compensation for Tehran "was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings"; however, according to the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), which the two sides signed in June, detailed plans were laid out for Washington and its regional allies to create a $300 billion fund for the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran after the war.

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4. Iran, meanwhile, has tied the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the end of US actions and compensation for damages. Baqaei told reporters, "As long as hostile actions continue, the conditions for ensuring the safety of this waterway are not in place," and added, "Its reopening is contingent on the US ceasing its illegal actions, lifting the siege and compensating for damages.”

5. On Sunday (9 August), Trump told Axios that Washington is opting for a 'low-key' approach towards Tehran, adding that they would let economic pressure on the Islamic Republic do the job. He added, "We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact that they have no money." According to Trump, the US military's naval blockade was deepening the country's financial woes.

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As the two sides refuse to back down, it remains to be seen if the Iran-Oman deal can help end the impasse between Washington and Tehran.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.