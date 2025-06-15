'Iran and Israel should make a deal': Donald Trump posts amid conflict, says ‘just like I got India and Pakistan…’

Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to post about the increasing Israel-Iran conflict, claiming that both countries should sit for talks and use trade to make a deal, in a similar way he got India and Pakistan on the table.

Advertisement

Trump's Truth Social Post read," Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP! Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!)."

Advertisement