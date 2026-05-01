Iran attack to resume soon? Israel issues warning as 6,500 tonnes of US military supply reportedly reach Ashdod, Haifa

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, on Thursday (local time) warned that Tel Aviv could soon resume military strikes against Iran, Fox News reported.

Katz indicated that Israel views the broader campaign in Iran as potentially unfinished, despite what he described as devastating setbacks for the Islamic Republic.

US-Israel preparing for another attack? His warning came after Israel's Defence Ministry announced a dramatic surge in military resupply from the United States, with at least two cargo ships docking at the ports of Ashdod and Haifa and several transport aircraft arriving within a day. These aircraft reportedly carried roughly 6,500 tonnes of military equipment, including thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks, and combat vehicles.

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The Times of Israel reported on Thursday that the military equipment was then loaded onto trucks and taken to various military bases across the country.

According to media reports, ever since Israel commenced its Operation Roaring Lion, the military campaign against Iran in late February, Jerusalem said it has received more than 115,600 tons of military equipment that have arrived through 403 flights and 10 maritime shipments, underscoring what Israeli officials describe as preparations for sustained or expanded conflict.

US-Israel considering renewed military action, says expert Speaking to Fox News, former Israeli National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror noted that the US and Israel are seriously preparing for two possibilities: a prolonged blockade designed to weaken and exhaust Iran, or renewed military action economically.

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He said, "Israel and the United States are seriously preparing for two real options, and the decision, when it comes, could be made very quickly," and added, "One is to continue the siege, a blockade that can slowly exhaust Iran. The other is war."

He further suggested that the extensive US logistical buildup suggested that Washington could be getting ready for either of these possibilities. He added, "The Americans are building logistics, moving forces, and preparing very seriously. At some point, they may feel they are so ready that leadership says, ‘We are prepared, let’s go."

The former National Security Advisor also indicated that it will be easier and faster for Israel to resume military action if Jerusalem and Washington agree on it. He said, "We need fewer logistics. We are already in the region, rebuilding strength, improving intelligence, and accumulating power while Iran’s capabilities are being weakened."

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CENTCOM briefs Trump Katz's warning comes around the same time as the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is actively involved in carrying out a naval blockade of Iranian ports, briefed US President Donald Trump on potential military action in Iran, Axios reported. The briefing, which lasted for 45 minutes, was attended by the Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs.

The development comes as the US President indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran. However, a peace deal is still awaited as the logjam over the second round of talks continues. Despite Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visiting Pakistan, the Islamic Republic denied reports of a second round of talks, citing a naval blockade.

While Iran has called for a complete removal of the blockade to come to the negotiating table for the second round, Trump has maintained that the blockade would continue until an agreement with the Islamic Republic is achieved.

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