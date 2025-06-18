‘Iran cannot have nuclear weapons,’ US State Department reiterates Trump's ‘clear’ stance on Tehran's nuclear ambition

The US State Department on Tuesday once again pointed out the Trump administration's firm position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stressing that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” as tensions with Israel continue to rise.

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted that President Donald Trump has maintained a consistent policy since taking office to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities.

"Now with the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Trump is also clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon...The fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon is clear. As the white house reminds us, since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...," said Bruce.