Subscribe

‘Iran cannot have nuclear weapons,’ US State Department reiterates Trump's ‘clear’ stance on Tehran's nuclear ambition

The US State Department reiterated its firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, emphasizing that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon. This position has been consistently maintained by President Trump amidst rising tensions with Israel.

Livemint
Published18 Jun 2025, 05:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image

The US State Department on Tuesday once again pointed out the Trump administration's firm position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stressing that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” as tensions with Israel continue to rise.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted that President Donald Trump has maintained a consistent policy since taking office to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities.

"Now with the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Trump is also clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon...The fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon is clear. As the white house reminds us, since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...," said Bruce.

President Trump has never wavered in his stance that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon -- a pledge he has made repeatedly, both in office and on the campaign trail, according to White House release.

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Iran cannot have nuclear weapons,’ US State Department reiterates Trump's ‘clear’ stance on Tehran's nuclear ambition
Read Next Story