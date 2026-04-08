Did Iran agree to end its nuclear enrichment as part of ceasefire? Here's why confusion still prevails

In the Farsi (Persian) version of its 10-point ceasefire plan, Iran included the phrase ‘acceptance of enrichment’ for its nuclear programme. However, this reference was absent from the English versions shared by Iranian diplomats with journalists, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in the US-Iran war.

This led to confusion over the agreement on Iran’s nuclear enrichment as part of the ceasefire conditions.

Iranian state media said that the next phase of talks with the United States will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan, to finalise the details of an agreement aimed at “confirming Iran’s battlefield achievements”. Iran's Supreme Security Council submitted a 10-point proposal to the US via Pakistan to end the war with the United States and Israel.

The 10-point proposal included a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz apart from Iranian demands for sanctions to be lifted, reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and an end to regional hostilities.

After the ceasefire announcement, US President Donald Trump had said ending Iran's nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war. But Iranian state media also said the 10-point plan for securing an end to the war would require Washington to accept its uranium enrichment program – a previous red line for the Trump administration, the Guardian reported.

‘Perfectly taken care of,’ says Trump

Soon after the ceasefire announcement, Trump told news agency AFP that Iran's Uranium would be “perfectly taken care of” under a two-week ceasefire deal with Tehran.

"That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled," Trump said in a telephone interview when asked about what would happen to Iran's enriched Uranium.



Trump told AFP that the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump said in a brief telephone interview shortly after the announcement of the truce.

What do we know about Iran’s nuclear programme? As of early 2026, Iran maintains a significant stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60%, a level close to weapons-grade (90%), with substantial amounts stored at sites like Isfahan and formerly Fordow.

Despite reported damage to facilities from US-Israeli strikes in 2025, Iran continues to demand the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its enrichment program, using its stockpile as a strategic lever.

By June 2025, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reported that Iran held roughly 440.9 kg of 60% enriched uranium, 184.1 kg of 20% enriched uranium, and over 6,000 kg of 5% enriched Uranium.

In November 2025, in a closed-door meeting in Vienna, IAEA members passed a resolution seeking clarity from Iran on the enriched uranium stockpile and damaged atomic sites.

The resolution, passed by the diplomats on the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board, urged Iran to comply fully and without delay with its legal obligations" under existing UN Security Council resolutions "and to extend full and prompt cooperation to the IAEA.

The 10-point proposal from Iran The proposal accepted by the United States includes the following conditions, according to Iranian media:

1-Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran

2-Lifting of all primary US sanctions

3-Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

4- Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

5- Recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights

6-Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board resolutions

7-Payment of compensation to Iran for damages

8- Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

9-Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon

Two-week US-Iran Ceasefire Six weeks after the US-Iran war began, Donald Trump announced on a social media post on Wednesday morning (IST) that the United States and Iran had agreed on a ceasefire deal for two weeks, hours after he had threatened to start wiping out Iran’s “whole civilisation” if it did not allow vessels to pass safely through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announced the ceasefire in a social media post. Hours before the announcement, Pakistan, a mediator in the West Asia war, urged Trump to stand down from the 8 PM Eastern time (5:30 AM IST on Wednesday) deadline he had set for Iran to accede to his demands.

Trump said he agreed to Pakistan's proposal, which calls for a two-week ceasefire and the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Over the next two weeks, Trump said the United States will work to finalise an agreement with Iran.