Iran conflict: Trump vows to ‘avenge’ deaths of US service members, warns more deaths likely — ‘sadly…’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the US will “avenge” the deaths of three US service members who were killed amid the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. He vowed to continue his bombardment until “all of our objectives are achieved," while warning that more casualties were likely.

Advertisement

“America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilisation,” Trump said in a video statement to Truth Social.

Also Read | Inside the final days of US-Iran nuclear talks before military action began

In the roughly six-minute video, Trump said, "Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved."

Trump’s remarks suggest a potentially longer US engagement in Iran than other recent military operations.

Three US troops killed, 'more deaths likely' Earlier Sunday, US Central Command confirmed the first American casualties during the hostilities, saying that three US service members had been killed.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said in the video, warning that further casualties can be expected.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen, and sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” Trump said.

Advertisement

"That’s the way it is. Likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case,” Trump said.

Trump told the Daily Mail in a phone interview Sunday that the US troops killed were “great people.”

“You know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately,” Trump told the newspaper. “Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

Also Read | 1979s style oil embargo fears worry experts amid Iran conflict — What it means

He reportedly said that he believes the conflict could last for “four weeks or so.” He had previously warned that American troops could be killed or injured in the operation.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” the Republican president said in a video address released early Saturday. “That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future.”

Advertisement

He earlier Sunday told CNBC’s Joe Kernen that US military operations in Iran are “ahead of schedule.”

US-Israel, Iran conflict The conflict began on 28 February when Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran. The Islamic Republic retaliated with strikes on US embassies in the Middle East and parts of Israel.

The US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other leaders. Iran's counterattacks struck US bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | Indian market mavens make contra call on Iran war impact

The US military denied Iranian claims that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was struck with ballistic missiles, saying on X that the “missiles launched didn’t even come close.”

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israeli and American military installations.