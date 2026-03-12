Iran drone attack on US Base in Kuwait left dozens injured with brain trauma and burns: Report

An Iranian drone attack in Kuwait that killed six US service members in the early days of the war with Iran caused far more damage than previously disclosed, leaving dozens injured with serious wounds including brain trauma, shrapnel injuries and burns, according to a report by CBS News.

The outlet citing sources said that the March 1 strike targeted a tactical operations centre at the Shuaiba port outside Kuwait City, leaving many military personnel seriously hurt.

According to the news outlet, the explosion quickly filled the building with smoke, making it difficult for rescuers to reach personnel trapped inside.

Dozens of troops injured More than 30 US military members were still receiving treatment in hospitals as of Tuesday night following the attack, the report said.

According to the news report, injured personnel were distributed across several military medical facilities:

-1 service member at Brooke Army Medical Center

-12 personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

-Around 25 troops at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Many of the wounded suffered traumatic brain injuries, memory loss, concussions, burns and shrapnel wounds, the outlet cited sources as saying.

Urgent medical evacuations Roughly 20 injured service members were transported to Germany on a C-17 military transport aircraft with injuries classified as “urgent,” according to the report.

CBS News reported that more than 100 medical personnel were deployed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to assist with the influx of wounded troops.

At least one injured service member may require the amputation of a limb, sources told the outlet.

Initial casualty figures understated Defense Department officials initially provided limited details about the scale of the injuries.

On March 1, the Pentagon said five troops were seriously wounded and several others sustained minor injuries, including shrapnel wounds and concussions.

However, sources told the outlet that the actual number of wounded troops was significantly higher.

Over 140 US service members injured so far, Pentagon says More than 140 American service members have been injured since the start of the war with Iran, the Pentagon said, as officials provided new details about recent attacks on US forces in the region.

The injuries include those sustained in drone and missile strikes targeting US facilities across the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the 11th day of the conflict, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said approximately 140 US service members had been injured since the war began.

However, he did not specify where or when the troops were wounded.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” Parnell said in a statement.

“Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care,” he added.

Pentagon officials said most of the injured personnel have already resumed their duties, suggesting that many injuries were relatively minor.