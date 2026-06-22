Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on 22 June that the US-Iran talks on peace deal have delivered major progress to end the ebanon.

Araghchi's statement comes after high-level negotiations in Switzerland seeking a permanent end to the Iran war ended with lower-level talks planned for the rest of the week as Iran and the United States agreed to create a ‘de-confliction cell’ to address the fighting in Lebanon.

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A joint statement by the two mediating countries said the cell would include the Lebanese government and would “ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon." But it remains unclear whether that will be enough to stop fighting between the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah and Israel, which occupies Lebanon and insists it must maintain a free hand to attack militants who are launching attacks into northern Israel.

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“Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araghchi wrote on X.

Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran, he added.

“1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

An Iranian delegation met a team from US at the Swiss resort shortly after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday, even as talks began in Switzerland between his vice president and Iranian officials on next steps in the interim agreement signed last week to end the war.

The US team is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The Iranian negotiators are led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Pakistan and Qatar are mediators.

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Just before the talks, Tehran had said it closed the Strait of Hormuz again over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. The interim deal is meant to stop fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran has said talks must first address that issue.

The US says shipping traffic on the crucial waterway continues, and Trump has threatened to impose American tolls in the strait if a final deal with Iran isn’t reached in 60 days. Other issues include unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian assets and addressing the heart of tensions: Iran's nuclear program.

Latest Updates so far Pakistan, Qatar and Iran all have acknowledged the end of the first round of high-level talks. The US is yet to issue an official statement.

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Iran has tied success in the talks to the end of the fighting in Lebanon. Israel insists it will continue to occupied Lebanese territory and must have a free hand to fight Hezbollah, which has launched attacks into northern Israel.

A senior US diplomat engaged in the talks told news agency AP on condition of anonymity that the Iranians remained in the talks contrary to some reports, and said that much of the discussions have included clarifying what Iran meant by some of its recent statements about the Strait of Hormuz. The negotiators also discussed various “mechanisms” to ensure the strait remains open and that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is enforced.

Talks mainly focused on Lebanon: Iran Earlier, members of Iran’s delegation, briefing their media, said the talks Sunday to reach a deal to end the war in Iran had mainly focused on Lebanon. Other issues, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and Iran’s oil exports, had also been discussed, the reports said.

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Hamid Bovard, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Co., who is part of Iran’s delegation in Switzerland, said the issue of lifting oil-related sanctions and the associated waivers was pursued during negotiations.

Bovard was responding to a question from a correspondent from IRNA, Iran’s state-run news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the Iranian government will collapse as a result of the military campaign. Creating the conditions for a popular uprising was one of his original goals.

“I think we created the conditions for its future fall,” Netanyahu told the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end the Lebanon War.

“That is what will be the real triumph, when the Iranian people take their own destiny in their hands, and they knock out this brutal regime that is terrorising them and terrorising the rest of the world," he said.

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(With inputs from AP)

Key Takeaways Progress hinges on diplomatic efforts, showcasing the power of multilateral negotiation.

The establishment of a 'de-confliction cell' is a crucial step towards stability in Lebanon.

Regional and global dynamics, including Iranian oil exports and nuclear concerns, are intricately linked to peace initiatives.