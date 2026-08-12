Iran had detailed intel on Trump’s Ankara stay, including his floor: Report

Iranian intelligence had detailed information about US President Donald Trump’s location in Ankara during the NATO summit last month, including the specific floor where he was staying, The New York Times reported citing two US officials familiar with the intelligence.

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The information emerged as Trump was preparing for the final day of the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8 and contributed to a security operation that saw him secretly switch aircraft before leaving the country.

Iran knew Trump’s exact location US intelligence agencies picked up multiple streams of information indicating a specific threat involving a surface-to-air missile targeting Air Force One, the officials told the NYT.

Authorities also learned, as per the news report, that someone near the NATO summit had been spotted with a shoulder-fired missile.

Trump moved in secret The threat was considered credible enough for Trump and senior administration officials to organise an unusual decoy operation to get him out of Turkey.

Trump first boarded an older Air Force One in front of cameras. He had previously announced that he would use the aircraft “for old time’s sake.”

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But shortly after boarding, Trump secretly left the plane through an airport catering container and was transferred to a military aircraft that took him out of Turkey.

The apparent Air Force One departure therefore served as a decoy, while Trump's actual aircraft left without public disclosure.

Trump says Secret Service ordered secret plane switch after Iran threat Trump said he secretly switched planes in Turkey last month at the direction of the US Secret Service after officials identified a security threat.

Trump said the military and Secret Service instructed him to board a different aircraft instead of remaining aboard Air Force One for his flight out of Turkey. He also claimed the aircraft he ultimately used may have been more vulnerable than Air Force One.

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“I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said he was simply following instructions from the Secret Service and military officials.

“They wanted me to go on a different flight, different plane,” Trump said. “I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it.”

Trump says aircraft he used was more vulnerable Trump downplayed concerns about the unusual operation but acknowledged that the aircraft he ultimately boarded could have been at greater risk.

“I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for,” he said.

His comments came after questions were raised about whether the operation potentially exposed the aides, security personnel and journalists who remained aboard the aircraft believed to be carrying the president.

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Qatari jet added to security questions The episode also drew attention to the newly renovated Boeing 747-8 aircraft donated by Qatar, which Trump had used to travel to Ankara for the NATO summit.

It was the plane's first international trip with Trump. His unexpected decision to depart Turkey aboard an older Air Force One instead raised questions about the security of the newly upgraded aircraft.

The secret switch ultimately meant that the aircraft publicly presented as carrying the president was not the plane Trump used to leave Turkey.