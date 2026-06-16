US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Iran has agreed to “never have a nuclear weapon” as part of the Washington-Tehran peace deal to end the war which began on February 28. Trump also called a report that said the US is paying Iran $3 million “fake news, put out by the Dumocrats.”

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“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

US-Iran sign peace deal Trump’s comments came hours after the US and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to end the war in the Gulf.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What has President Trump claimed regarding Iran's nuclear weapon ambitions? ⌵ President Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to never pursue a nuclear weapon as part of the recent peace deal with the United States. 2 Why is Iran's nuclear program a focal point in the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Iran's nuclear program is a focal point because it raises concerns about potential weaponization, and discussions aim to ensure compliance with non-proliferation commitments while addressing regional security. 3 How will the lifting of sanctions work as per the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ The deal outlines a process for suspending sanctions on Iranian oil sales and other economic activities, with full sanctions relief to occur following the final agreement and specific performance benchmarks. 4 What are the key components of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran? ⌵ The MoU includes commitments to cease military operations, unfreeze Iranian assets, lift sanctions, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on nuclear issues and economic recovery during the negotiation period. 5 Should the US and Iran reach a final agreement, what remains unclear about Iran's nuclear capabilities? ⌵ Unresolved issues include the fate of enriched uranium stockpiles, the duration of any enrichment limitations, and the verification mechanisms for compliance with non-proliferation standards.

Trump’s comments came hours after the US and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to end the war in the Gulf. Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed the so-called memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.

Though the two sides have said that the ceasefire, which was announced in April, will be extended by another 60 days and the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened as part of the deal, key details, including the future of Iran’s nuclear program, the status of Tehran’s frozen assets, and the lifting of sanctions, still remain unclear.

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$3 million payment to Iran However, a senior Trump administration official said in a call with reporters that the deal would include a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund for the war-battered country, but the release of funds will be "tied to performance."

Strait of Hormuz to reopen Earlier in the day, Trump also confirmed that vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz had resumed as part of the US-Iran peace deal.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern “Highway,” which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also,” Trump said on Truth Social.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.