Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days: 3 conditions it has set for Trump

Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations on its nuclear programme within seven days if the United States lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that includes Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined the proposal during a private gathering on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday (September 24), The Associated Press stated citing according to an attendee.

Iran's proposal comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to end the war with the US, with the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz putting pressure on global energy markets.

Iran links Hormuz reopening to nuclear talks The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy chokepoint. Before the war, around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed through the waterway.

Iran's disruption of shipping through the strait has emerged as one of Tehran's main sources of leverage in its confrontation with the United States.

There was no immediate comment from Iran's UN mission or other Iranian officials confirming the proposal.

Proposal resembles failed June agreement The latest proposal reportedly resembles a Memorandum of Understanding reached in June, but with a significantly accelerated timeline.

The earlier agreement envisaged a 60-day interim period but quickly collapsed after Iran resumed attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Iran have since accused each other of violating the June understanding, adding to deep mistrust between the two sides.

White House says talks with mediators are positive The White House said Friday that US officials were engaged in “positive and constructive” conversations with mediators regarding the Iran war, AP reported.

The diplomatic push comes after repeated attempts to reach an agreement failed, with both sides remaining deeply suspicious of each other's intentions.

The US and Israel have also carried out attacks on Iran while Tehran was engaged in nuclear negotiations, further complicating efforts to restore talks.

Qatar's mediation Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hosted Qatar's prime minister early Friday in another sign of renewed diplomatic activity.

Qatar has played a key role in mediating between Tehran and Washington, including during several hours of indirect Iran-US discussions at the UN this week.

Pezeshkian had also indicated during his UN address that Iran remained open to diplomacy.

Lebanon ceasefire included, Yemen conflict unclear Iran's proposal would include Lebanon, where Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have largely maintained a ceasefire.

However, it remains unclear whether the proposal would also cover the renewed conflict involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.