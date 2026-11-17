Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon. According to CNN, the potential attacks that could be carried out in Washington, DC are an effort to give Iran options rather than an indicator of an imminent threat.

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Will Iran carry out attacks inside US? The report, which cited seven officials, said that the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets. According to US intelligence, active planning for potential attacks inside US territory is a signal of an alarming willingness to escalate by Iran. Sources who spoke to CNN, however, added that there is no evidence to suggest that Iran has decided to move forward with the plan.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources told CNN.

Two of the sources said that US officials have held several meetings over the past week to discuss how to counter the threat, planning that one source described as “prudent.

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Officials feel that the US is vulnerable to an attack with unconventional weapons like dirty bombs — which package radioactive materials into a conventional bomb. They are easy to assemble, and the attack can be carried out by someone who is already living inside the United States.

What is dirty bomb? According to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a "dirty bomb" is a type of "radiological dispersal device" that combines a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material. While a dirty bomb is not a nuclear bomb, it can still spread radiation across a few blocks or miles from the explosion.

“A dirty bomb is not a weapon of mass destruction but a weapon of mass disruption, where contamination and anxiety are the major objectives,” the NRC stated.

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Does Iran already have dirty bombs inside US? The CNN report added that intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States.

“As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country,” one of the sources told CNN. Many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the US for years, if not decades, another source said.

The report came days after an official Iranian diplomat on X threatened to harm two US Navy personnel Tehran blamed for the missile attack on a Tomahawk missile attack on a school in Minab, that killed over 150 people, mostly students on February 28, in the opening hours of the US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic.

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