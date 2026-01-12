Iran protests in LA turn chaotic as truck rams into crowd, injured many; chilling videos emerge

A truck drove into a crowd of people in Los Angeles who had gathered to support Iranian protesters on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing KNBC.

The report said that hundreds participated in a march in Westwood, a suburb of Los Angeles, though it was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump said the military was assessing the situation and that several strong options were being considered.

Trump stated that the U.S. is closely observing the ongoing protests in Iran and is considering possible responses as the country enters its third week of nationwide protests, the largest since 2022.

“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump told reporters Sunday on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago home. “We’ll make a determination.”

The Human Rights Activist News Agency, monitoring protests in 186 cities across all 31 Iranian provinces, has reported over 540 confirmed deaths and more than 10,000 arrests. Widespread communication blackouts have made it challenging to assess the scale of the unrest fully.

Iran has not released an official casualty figure, and Reuters could not independently confirm the reported numbers.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday that President Trump was scheduled to meet with top advisers on Tuesday to review possible responses to Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the options under consideration included military action, covert cyber operations, expanded sanctions, and online support for anti-government groups.

Why are Iranians protesting? The protests started on December 28 over rising living costs and later shifted into protests against Iran’s clerical leadership, which has ruled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian officials blamed the unrest on the United States and Israel and, according to state media, called for a nationwide rally on Monday to denounce what they described as “terrorist actions” directed by the two countries. Since Thursday, an internet shutdown has restricted the flow of information from Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said he planned to speak with Elon Musk about using Starlink satellite services to help restore internet access in the country.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)