Iran reviewing US proposal to end war, but calls demands ‘excessive and unrealistic’

Iran is reviewing a new proposal from the United States aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries, Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the matter.

The news outlet said Washington has presented Tehran with a one-page memorandum of understanding that could pave the way for the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports if accepted.

More detailed negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme would follow later and stressed that “nothing has yet been agreed”, the report stated.

Proposal includes sanctions relief and enrichment freeze According to news outlet, the proposed framework includes provisions for easing sanctions on Iran as well as a temporary halt to uranium enrichment activities.

The source reportedly said all elements of the arrangement could be reversed if broader nuclear negotiations fail to produce a final agreement.

However, Iranian state-linked media signaled resistance to parts of the proposal. The semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported that the plan “contains excessive and unrealistic proposals which have been strongly rejected by our country’s authorities in recent days.”

Iran is expected to communicate its response through Pakistani mediators within the next two days, Bloomberg reported.

Trump warns of renewed military action US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday (May 6) that military operations could intensify if Iran rejects the proposal.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end.”

He added: “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts.”

Trump also said the US blockade would eventually allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen “to all, including Iran,” if a deal is finalized.

China urges continued negotiations China also stepped up diplomatic efforts as pressure mounted to prevent renewed fighting.

During talks in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to continue negotiations.

Wang warned that “a resumption of hostilities is inadvisable.”

Araghchi said China had presented its own four-point proposal for regional peace and stability, though further details were not disclosed.

Project Freedom paused amid peace efforts On Tuesday (May 5), Trump also confirmed that the US had paused its military initiative to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after just one day of operations.

The mission, known as “Project Freedom,” was designed to guide stranded ships through the critical global energy route amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Trump said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries involved in mediation efforts.

“Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Tehran,” Trump wrote on social media.

He added: “We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”